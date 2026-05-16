Karuppu was supposed to release in theaters on Thursday (May 14), but due to financial issues with distributors, it was delayed by a day. Finally, yesterday, it arrived in theaters, and the result has surprised everyone. Due to a delay, the film was expected to take a hit on opening day, but, on the contrary, yesterday’s collections were more than expected for a smooth Thursday release. In fact, it pulled off the biggest start for Kollywood at the Indian box office in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

Registered a strong occupancy on day 1

Despite the advance booking going to waste on Thursday, the enthusiasm didn’t dip a bit among fans, who flocked to theaters in big numbers. It seems the delay in release helped the film by driving strong fan consolidation. Also, since the initial word of mouth has been favorable, it attracted a neutral audience on the opening day as well.

In the main Tamil version, Karuppu started with 25% occupancy in the morning shows, then jumped to 46% in the afternoon shows. In the evening shows, it jumped again up to 53%. The occupancy in the night shows was excellent at 75%, clearly indicating the positive impact of word of mouth. Even in the Telugu version, the film opened decently, with an average occupancy of 28% throughout the day.

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Backed by such strong occupancy, Karuppu smashed a solid 15.5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, according to Sacnilk. It has earned 13.1 crore from the Tamil version, while in Telugu it has earned 2.4 crore. It equals a gross total of 18.29 crore.

Records Kollywood’s biggest opening of 2026

With 15.5 crore, Karuppu has registered the biggest opening of Kollywood in 2026 by surpassing Parasakthi (12.35 crore). Such a start is surprising, as a double-digit opening was looking likely, but no one expected it to go past the 15 crore mark, despite being a non-holiday release. With favorable word of mouth, the film could likely be a much-needed success for Suriya after a long time.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top openers of 2026 in India (net):

Karuppu – 15.5 crore Parasakthi – 12.35 crore Love Insurance Kompany – 6.85 crore Kara – 6.2 crore Youth – 3.65 crore

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