After a day full of drama and confusion, things have finally been sorted out for Karuppu. For those who aren’t aware, the film was supposed to release yesterday (May 14), but due to financial issues with distributors, shows were canceled across the country. Finally, it released in theaters today without any hurdle, thus giving fans of Suriya a big sigh of relief. As expected, fans were out in big numbers for morning shows, hinting at good collections at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Fans show enthusiasm despite the drama

In the advance booking stage, the film grossed over 4.5 crore for the opening day, but unfortunately, since all shows were canceled yesterday, these numbers were of no use. With no delay in the release, it could have easily scored over 10 crore net on the opening day, but due to a lot of chaos around the film, its potential got impacted. Still, the enthusiasm of fans didn’t wane as they set ticketing platforms ablaze when the new release date was officially announced. It has been learned that in Tamil Nadu, the film was grossing over 1 lakh+ each minute.

Karuppu records good morning occupancy

The positive reception to the trailer and loyal fans’ support helped Karuppu kick off its box-office journey on a good note. Despite the eleventh-hour postponement, the film recorded a good 25% occupancy in the morning shows on day 1 in the original Tamil version. Since initial word of mouth has been favorable, a big jump is expected from afternoon shows onward.

Opens better than Kara but significantly lower than Suriya’s Retro

Karuppu has recorded better occupancy than Dhanush’s Kara, which was released on April 30. Kara had an occupancy of 20% in the morning shows of day 1 in the main Tamil version. If a comparison is made, the Suriya starrer is ahead by 5%. However, compared to Suriya’s last film, Retro, the occupancy is significantly lower. Released on the Labor Day holiday, Retro had an excellent occupancy of 75% in Tamil morning shows.

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore, backed by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Pictures.

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