Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, released in theaters today (May 15). In the absence of major Bollywood films, this romantic-comedy entertainer has a scope to do well at the Indian box office. However, as far as the start is concerned, the film targets fair collections and will be driven by word of mouth in the long run. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Pre-release buzz due to the promotional assets

The star cast has grabbed the attention of moviegoers. The reception to the music has also been fair to decent from the audience. The most important promotional asset, the trailer, was received decently by the audience, and it generated some buzz in the pre-release stage. Also, the entire team’s promotional tours have grabbed some eyeballs. On the whole, the efforts of the makers and team have paid off to some extent, creating some awareness around the film.

Timing works in favor

The summer vacation is going on, which is expected to give some boost to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. We have seen how the vacation period helped Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla attract a good chunk of family audiences. A similar boost is expected for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, considering its light-hearted content. Also, since there are no big Hindi films releasing alongside and holdovers slowing down, the rom-com has secured a healthy screen/show count across the country.

Day 1 prediction of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

On the whole, due to a lack of major competition and the face value, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is well positioned to make a fair start at the Indian box office. It is likely to score 4-6 crore net on day 1, giving the film a stage to grow over the weekend with favorable word of mouth.

For Ayushmann Khurrana, it is likely to clock the third-biggest opening in the post-COVID era after Thamma (25.11 crore) and Dream Girl 2 (10.69 crore).

Take a look at the opening-day collection of Ayushmann’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Thamma – 25.11 crore Dream Girl 2 – 10.69 crore Doctor G – 3.87 crore Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – 3.75 crore Anek – 2.11 crore An Action Hero – 1.35 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 1: Exceeds Expectations, Clocks Mollywood’s 2nd Biggest Opening Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News