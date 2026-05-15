Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the quirkiest actors on screen. So obviously, my hopes are at an all-time high to see him back in his playground – comedy! The film promised to be a musical comedy, and it started on the same note. Roop Di Rani looked really good on screen, and I am already too invested in this quirky comedy since it has set up the chaos and confusion quite well!

The film introduced all four lead characters – Ayushmann Khurrana (the Pati Prajapati Pandey), Wamiqa Gabbi (the Patni), Rakul Preet Singh (the colleague), and Sara Ali Khan (the troubled friend). It would be interesting to see how the chaos and confusion would turn these clear dynamics into extramarital confusion!

Within the first 50 minutes, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is funny and quirky without any regressive or misogynistic stuff. Here are three thoughts I have within the first 50 minutes of the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana Winning The Fun Part

Ayushmann Khurrana is back in the comedy zone, and he is winning it with his effortless presence as Prajapati Pandey, caught in a web of confusion and promises. His chemistry with the three female leads is strong, and the giggles are a testimony that he owns the screen with his comic timing!

The Three Women!

Wamiqa, Rakul, and Sara are looking so apt in their parts, and their screen presence in a comic world is strong. Especially Sara Ali Khan is ruling the comic zone, and she should explore it more often! She is brilliant as Chanchal – Spicy, vulnerable, and naive!

The Dialogues!

While the film has been set in Prayagraj, everyone has picked up the dialect pretty well. The dialogues are smooth and do not feel stuffed just for the sake of gags. The extended cast, including Durgesh Singh and Tigmanshu Dhulia, is holding the screen and the premise well!

Looking forward to a fun time with this wacky comedy and to it turning hilariously bizarre with the confusion!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for the full review.

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