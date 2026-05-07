Ayushmann Khurrana is back in his home ground – the quirky rom-com genre, and box office expectations are strongly in his favor. With the upcoming release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is aiming for a double-digit opening, an achievement that would rank among the top 3 openings of Ayushmann’s career.

To break into Ayushmann’s top 3 openers, the romantic comedy needs to surpass the 10.15 crore mark, currently held by Bala. Given the franchise value and the combined fanbases of the starcast, a double-digit start is a great possibility.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office

While Rakul Preet Singh’s last rom-com, De De Pyaar De 2, earned 9.45 crore on the opening day, Sara Ali Khan’s last rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened at 5.49 crore. Ayushmann’s own Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened at a modest 3.75 crore. Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi’s last rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf opened at 7.2 crore.

Check out the top 10 openers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career (India Net Collections).

Thamma: 25.11 crore Dream Girl 2: 10.69 crore Bala: 10.15 crore Dream Girl: 10.05 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 9.55 crore Badhaai Ho: 7.35 crore Article 15: 5.02 crore Doctor G: 3.87 crore Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 3.75 crore

Interestingly, with a double-digit opening at the box office, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will bring the fifth double-digit opening for Ayushmann Khurrana‘s career after Thamma, Dream Girl 2, Bala, and Dream Girl. The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s return to the rom-com genre after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by T-Series, the film is arriving in the theaters on May 15. The official synopsis of the film says, “A seemingly perfect marriage in Prayagraj takes an unexpected turn when one decision leads to a chain of misunderstandings, suspicion, and comedic chaos.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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