Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Productions have been almost synonymous with Salman Khan and his career. In fact, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan made their film debut together with Prem as the protagonist in Maine Pyar Kiya! However, the veteran director has dared to change Prem in his films quite a few times. While the lead character in his films is called Prem, this time, yet again, he has taken a different route in his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and his Prem this time is Ayushmann Khurrana.

The release date of Sooraj Barjatya and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is locked as November 27, 2026. Now, all eyes are on the box office numbers since Sooraj Barjatya has not failed at the box office except for a few times, when he did not stick to family as the protagonist in a film! In fact, the family values in his film are an audience favorite, and people flock to the theaters to see his film!

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Target

Also, whenever Sooraj Barjatya has stepped away from his lucky charm, Salman Khan, the box office results have been a mixed bag. Now Ayushmann Khurrana is stepping into his world as Prem, and it would be interesting to see what the box office holds for them! In all probability, if all goes well, then this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer might nail a box office achievement no one thought of!

Ayushmann Khurrana needs an opening day collection of 32 crore to surpass the lifetime collections of all the Sooraj Barjatya films that do not star Salman Khan! However, even if he fails to hit this target on the opening day, he might do it with the opening weekend of his film helmed by Sooraj Barjatya!

Check out the box office collection of all the Sooraj Barjatya films not starring Salman Khan (India Net Collection).

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: 17.6 crore

Vivah: 31.2 crore

Ek Vivaah…Aisa Bhi: 1.71 crore

Uunchai: 31.68 crore

Historically, Sooraj Barjatya’s non-Salman Khan films have relied on slow and steady growth rather than explosive openings. For instance, Vivah opened at a mere 80 lakh, eventually growing through strong word-of-mouth. It would be interesting to see how Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya behaves at the box office!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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