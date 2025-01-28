Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya were among the greatest actor-director duos of the 1990s, and their movies together were a huge reason behind Khan’s superstardom. This iconic duo’s journey began in the late 1980s, a period when Bollywood was transitioning into a new era of filmmaking. The two have worked together in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saaath Hain, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

After nearly a decade since their last collaboration, Sooraj Barjatya has officially confirmed that his next project with Salman Khan is in the works. In a recent interview, Barjatya shared insights about the movie’s timeline and vision, generating excitement among fans of their timeless films.

The next Sooraj Barjatya-Salman Khan film may take longer to suit today’s world and Salman’s age

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that the new project is currently in the scripting stage. However, he admitted that the project may take long before it can be presented to the fans. “It is on the cards. But it will take a little more time because we must accept that age is now there. I have to create a new Prem. It has to suit his age. You cannot expect him to do the same thing we have been doing until now,” Barjatya revealed.

Barjatya hinted that the upcoming film will continue celebrating family, relationships, and values and exploring new dynamics relevant to modern-day storytelling. He confirmed that the new project will have a different level of maturity than his previous movies. “So, to suit that age, it is taking me a little more time to create a fresh Prem for him that goes with the same fun, masti, and family values. But it will be on a different maturity level. That experiment is taking a little more time,” Sooraj Barjatya added.

While details about the cast and plot are still under wraps, fans eagerly anticipate this reunion. Until then, Salman Khan is set to rule the hearts of the fans with his upcoming movie Sikandar.

