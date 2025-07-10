Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar has always shared sneak peek stories that give fans a glimpse into the lives of their favourite celebrities. One such moment was when Karan Johar reminisced his initial days of working as Assistant Director on the sets of iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Karan Johar Shared His Experience Of Working With Amrish Puri

In his famous chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, which featured Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, KJO revealed that he was traumatised by late legendary actor Amrish Puri on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He shared, “I have to tell you, my father and Amrish ji come from the same village, so the first person my father told me whose feet I had to touch was Amrish ji’s.” To this, Ajay replied, “The only person whose feet I have touched is also Amrish ji because the first shot I took with him, I touched his feet.”

Karan further shared his experience of working with Amrish Puri and that he was very scared of him. “So, I used to be very scared of him. When I was an AD on Dilwale, he was particular about detailing. He would come and say, ‘Ki time kya hai?’ I gave the time. I thought he was asking me the time. He said, ‘London mein iss waqt kya time hai? Scene ka time kya hai? Taaki main ghadi ko uss time mein set karu.’ About the continuity, he said, ‘Shawl kis tarah mien drape karu?’ I used to be traumatised by him. He was such a wonderful man.”

Ajay Devgn Shared An Interesting Fact About Amrish Puri

Talking more about Amrish Puri, Ajay Devgn shared an interesting fact about him. “They used to say, and it is a fact, that kisi ke ghar pe shaadi ho, kisi ke ghar pe koi death ho jaaye; he was the first man to be there,” he concluded.

More About Amrish Puri

For the uninitiated, Amrish Puri played the role of Kajol’s strict father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He was a prolific actor and widely known for his negative roles in Indian cinema. Some of his notable films include Mr. India, Nayak, Karan Arjun, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, among others.

