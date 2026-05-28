Supergirl is the second film in James Gunn’s newly formed DCU, and the opening-weekend projections have also dropped, but these are just early estimates. However, it is not expected to be as big a hit as James’ Superman, released in 2025, but it should try its best to at least be the lowest-grossing DCEU movie at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Blue Beetle is the lowest-grossing DCEU movie worldwide

Blue Beetle was released in 2023 and was the 14th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The movie is based on Jaime Reyes, also known as Blue Beetle, who was played by Xolo Maridueña. It appeared at the lowest point of the DCEU. It is the first time the character has appeared on the big screen. It also suffered due to the Hollywood strikes.

According to reports, Blue Beetle is also the lowest-grossing DCEU movie ever at the worldwide box office. It collected $72.5 million at the North American box office and $130.8 million worldwide, resulting in a massive box office disaster. It was not all a waste on the streaming service Max; it became one of the most-watched films in the US. Also, an animated follow-up series is reportedly in the works in the DCU.

How much does Supergirl have to earn to beat Blue Beetle?

Supergirl can achieve the feat of surpassing Blue Beetle by earning just $131 million at the worldwide box office. Since the film is tracking to earn between $47 million and $65 million in its domestic opening weekend, surpassing the global haul of Blue Beetle will be an easy task. It would easily cross $200 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

What is the film about?

Kara Zor-El celebrates her 23rd birthday by traveling across the galaxy with her dog Krypto. Along the way, she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and encounters a tragedy that leads her on a “murderous quest for revenge”. Directed by Craig Gillespie and featuring Milly Alcock in the titular role, Supergirl will be released on June 26.

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