Supergirl is the upcoming movie directed by Craig Gillespie, part of James Gunn’s newly formed DC Universe. It is the second film after Superman [2025], and Supergirl also carries a lot of responsibility. However, it has an easy target ahead of its release: becoming Craig’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Milly Alcock’s film is expected to earn this milestone without breaking a sweat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Gillespie is an Australian-American filmmaker best known for movies including Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, I, Tonya, and Cruella. This is another major film directed by Craig. After the box office success of Superman, fans are hopeful about the upcoming comic book movie. Involvement of the House of the Dragon fame Milly Alcock has also added to the pre-release buzz. The audience is also much more excited about seeing Jason Momoa as Lobo after showing him love as DCEU’s Aquaman.

Cruella at the worldwide box office

Craig Gillespie-helmed Cruella is based on Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians. It is a backstory for the antagonist Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone‘s film earned two Oscar nods, winning the Best Costume Design. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Cruella collected $86.1 million at the box office in North America. Globally, the Disney movie collected $233.5 million in its lifetime. Released in the early post-COVID era, the film was not a financial success but emerged as Gillespie’s all-time highest-grossing film.

Box office summary of Cruella

Domestic – $86.1 million

International – $147.4 million

Worldwide – $233.5 million

How much Supergirl must collect to become Craig Gillespie’s top-grossing film ever worldwide?

The target for Supergirl to become the new top-grossing film of Craig Gillespie will not be so hard to achieve. Supergirl could become Craig’s all-time highest-grossing film worldwide, earning $250 million. It will not only surpass the global of Cruella, but put a safe gap between it and Supergirl. The film is expected to earn around $500 million worldwide, setting a new benchmark in Graig Gillespie’s career. It is going to be an interesting journey for the filmmaker.

What is the plot of Supergirl?

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Kara Zor-El celebrates her 23rd birthday by traveling across the galaxy with her dog Krypto. Along the way, she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and encounters a tragedy that leads her on a “murderous quest for revenge.” Craig Gillespie directed, with a screenplay by Ana Nogueira, featuring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa, and will be released on June 26.

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