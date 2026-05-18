Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat II has dropped to #4 in the domestic box office rankings in its second weekend only. The action sequel, however, is not losing hope because it has hit its first major milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie not only recovers its budget this weekend but also earns comparitively more than that. The film is expected to enter the profitable zone at the box office soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Records biggest 2nd weekend ever for fighting game adaptations!

The Mortal Kombat sequel might have experienced a tough second weekend in North America, dropping to #4. However, it still registered the biggest second three-day weekend ever for fighting game adaptations. The video game adaptation collected $13.4 million in its second weekend, a 65.2% decline from last weekend. Therefore, it has crossed the $50 million mark domestically, reaching $62.2 million cume in North America in two weekends.

Mortal Kombat II crosses the $100 million milestone worldwide

The latest sequel in the Mortal Kombat franchise collected just $10 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office. Mortal Kombat II is also struggling at the international box office. In two weekends, the film’s overseas total has hit $39 million across 78 markets. Allied to the $62.2 million international cume, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed the $100 million mark and stands at $101.2 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $62.2 million

International – $39 million

Worldwide – $101.2 million

Earns $20 million+ more than its budget

According to media reports, Mortal Kombat II was made on a budget of $80 million. The movie not only recouped the hefty budget but also earned over $21 million more than its global gross. However, it is still quite far from achieving the break-even target at the worldwide box office. According to industry standards, the movie needs about $200 million to break even worldwide. Thus, it still needs around $100 million to break even.

Mortal Kombat II, released on May 8, is tracking to gross between $135 million and $150 million worldwide. It will soon beat Mortal Kombat’s $122 million [via Box Office Mojo] global haul as the biggest fighting video game adaptation ever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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