Mortal Kombat II Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Tati Gabrielle, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada

Director: Simon McQuoid

What’s Good: The action is better than in the first movie, and just for that, the movie is a better entertainment experience.

What’s Bad: The pacing feels weird, like it needed better editing, and the visual effects also look a bit unfinished in places.

Loo Break: Don’t miss the introduction to Johnny Cage, but after that, you can take a break.

Watch or Not?: This is a must-watch for all Mortal Kombat fans or those looking for some easy fun.

Language: English (with subtitles)

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 116 Minutes

User Rating:

Opening:

2026 is not even halfway done, and it keeps delivering on those video game movies we were so scared about a decade before, but now, Hollywood is taking the video game industry seriously, as it is clear it is a big audience pool to draw from, and so, Mortal Kombat II, finally realizing the promise of the iconic tournament from the first movie, is also delivering on the world-building that has made the series such an important staple in the world of fighting games.

Mortal Kombat II Movie Review: Script Analysis

Mortal Kombat II is a fun film; it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it tries to make things pass as ridiculous when it cannot find the way to give gravitas to its own story, which can be a blessing and a curse because it keeps things fresh and fun but also stakeless, because if the movie doesn’t care about what is happening in the story, why would the audience care? The film cannot find an answer to this, which is a shame, because the Mortal Kombat lore is basically meant to be taken seriously and turned into a big adventure story.

As a result, the script might be the worst thing about the film; it feels full of holes, lacks connective tissue between scenes and ideas, and also starts to set up a sequel a bit too early, falling again into the pit of “why should I care?” When the movie itself seems to be thinking more about the next installment than the one on screen at this moment, it is truly a shame, but that is how Hollywood works when they don’t really understand the property they are trying to make work.

There are some cool jokes here and there, and the addition of Johnny Cage into the roster really helps to set up tons of pop culture references that might make some audience members chuckle, but other than that, there is really nothing here in terms of meaningful storytelling, and some of the deaths are treated almost like they didn’t happen, which might be an editing problem, but still, there is no hint that the script cares either.

In the latter half of the movie, the script takes too much time setting up what comes next, and you can definitely feel like all that time could have been used to develop and take the characters’ plot lines to a meaningful resolution without the need to forsake teasing a sequel, but the story here is just not there, and the way the movie is filmed doesn’t help things either, and so, the story is more of an afterthought.

Mortal Kombat II Movie Review: Star Performance

The 2021 movie really lacked any sort of meaningful acting performance. We had Hiroyuki Sanada fronting the film, but his screen time was very limited, and that is the same case here, where he is used sparingly, but at least this time we have Karl Urban in the mix, playing Johnny Cage, one of the most memorable characters in the franchise, and he does a good enough job with the role, but it definitely feels like his Butcher persona permeates everything he does now.

The rest of the cast doesn’t fare better, with Adeline Rudolph being the standout as Kitana, Princess of the Netherrealm and the film’s love interest, even when there is no space for a proper romance to develop. There are many other actors, but none of them are here to display their acting abilities; they serve as avatars to the characters that video game fans have loved for more than 30 years.

Mortal Kombat II Movie Review: Direction, Music

Simon McQuoid steps up in contrast to the 2021 movie by delivering more and better action, which is a must in a movie based on a fighting game. Sadly, the action never feels more than just that, with some visual effects sequences not fully delivering on what they set out to do, resulting in Mortal Kombat II feeling a bit cheap.

The editing is also quite strange, hurting the pacing by making the story feel too jumpy, as if it doesn’t have enough space to develop, yet it also makes the movie feel longer than it should. It is very strange, but it is probably just a consequence of the script not delivering a proper structure and the filmmakers not finding it in the editing room either.

Mortal Kombat II Movie Review: The Last Word

Mortal Kombat II has a lot of flaws, but it remains fun throughout, especially if you are a fan of the video game franchise, as it is quite fun to see some of those characters come to life in live-action, but it is also a perfect example of wasted potential, as the Mortal Kombat franchise could have really been an amazing story for the silver screen and not just some disposable fun trip.

Mortal Kombat II Trailer

Mortal Kombat II releases on 08 May, 2026.

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