After directing Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s global fame reached newer heights with his martial arts action films Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and its sequel, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004). Any movie lover who has a keen interest in the genre may have already seen these two films. Another martial arts film, Mortal Kombat II, which is a sequel to the 2021 reboot, is all set to hit the big screen in the U.S. on May 8, 2026.

While it remains to be seen whether the Karl Urban-starrer sequel will be able to surpass the $122.2 million worldwide total, as per Box Office Mojo, earned by the original 1995 Mortal Kombat film, it will be interesting to analyze how close the reboot can get to Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 and what the odds are of outgrossing the two iconic hits at the global box office.

First, let’s take a look at how the two Kill Bill films performed at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003): $180.9 million

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004): $152.2 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it can be observed that Mortal Kombat II needs to earn at least $180.9 million globally to outgross Kill Bill Vol. 1 and around $152.2 million to surpass the worldwide total of Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

According to a recent industry estimate by Box Office Pro, the Karl Urban-starrer is tracking to earn between $45 million and $55 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Let us assume that Mortal Kombat II opens in the middle range ($50 million) of its projected domestic opening. In comparison, the 2021 reboot opened to $23.3 million and went on to earn $42.3 million in North America, suggesting a 1.81x domestic multiplier, according to Box Office Mojo. If the sequel performs similarly and assuming the same 1.81x multiplier, it could finish its domestic run at around $90-91 million.

Assuming Mortal Kombat II gets strong support from overseas markets, it has a good chance to surpass Kill Bill: Vol. 2’s $152.2 million worldwide total. However, outgrossing Kill Bill Vol. 1 might prove more challenging.

That said, this is just an early multiplier-based projection, and the final verdict for Mortal Kombat II will become clearer only after the film’s theatrical release on May 8.

What’s The Plot of Mortal Kombat II?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film is expected to focus on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favorite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II – Official Trailer

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