Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to 2021’s reboot movie, will be released soon, and ahead of its theatrical release, early reviews are already going viral on social media. Is this upcoming video game adaptation a hit or a miss? Early reactions do shape a film’s opening weekend to some extent, providing a necessary boost at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, the film has added a few cast members. The biggest and most intriguing addition is The Boys star Karl Urban. Fans are excited to see Karl on the big screen in this martial arts fantasy film. Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle have also joined the cast alongside Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada from the previous movie.

Mortal Kombat II early reviews out on X [formerly Twitter]

Movie critics have taken the social media platform X [formerly Twitter] to share their views of Mortal Kombat II. Entertainment editor Jake wrote, “I saw MORTAL KOMBAT 2 last night. It’s essentially a 2-hour apology for the 2021 movie. Barely any plot. Fight scenes designed to look like 2D video game battles. Cutscene-level dialogue. Marvel-style quips. Exploding heads. Look, it’s a fun movie but a paper thin one at best.”

Mortal Kombat II is the KOOLEST F***KING MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! KOMPLETE PERFECTION! Very Deadly Alliance vibes & like the ’90s classic film if it were made today with non-stop KRAZY KOMBAT action. Baraka and Kano stole the show, but Jax & Liu Kang alongside Shao Kahn & Johnny… pic.twitter.com/QioT6Kvzox — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) April 28, 2026

Film critic Michael J Lee praises Karl Urban and Adeline Rudolph’s entries in the franchise and said, “Mortal Kombat II is a fun popcorn flick. The fights are bloody, the stakes higher, and the dynamics stronger than its predecessor. Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage brings meta comedy and JCVD energy, while Adeline Rudolph’s Kitana gives the carnage emotional weight.”

Mortal Kombat II is a fun popcorn flick. The fights are bloody, the stakes higher, and the dynamics stronger than its predecessor. Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage brings meta comedy and JCVD energy, while Adeline Rudolph’s Kitana gives the carnage emotional weight. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/rokmPMU4Dw — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) April 28, 2026

Brandon Davis writes, “Mortal Kombat 2 is the movie we should’ve gotten the first time! It feels more confident and comfortable embracing its video game roots to huge benefit. It’s a fun, fast-paced, ridiculous bloodbath with great action. Kitana is the heart of it. Kano is hilarious.”

Mortal Kombat 2 is the movie we should’ve gotten the first time! It feels more confident and comfortable embracing its video game roots to huge benefit. It’s a fun, fast-paced, ridiculous bloodbath with great action. Kitana is the heart of it. Kano is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/8fTl77q8BK — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 28, 2026

“#MortalKombat2 is a stark improvement over the first one in just about every way possible – better fights, cooler costumes, and nastier fatalities. It’s all still quite campy, but hot damn it’s a gory good time. MK2 is fun as hell and the most faithful #MortalKombatmovie yet,” says stand-up comic Chris Killian.

#MortalKombat2 is a stark improvement over the first one in just about every way possible – better fights, cooler costumes, and nastier fatalities. It’s all still quite campy, but hot damn it’s a gory good time. MK2 is fun as hell and the most faithful #MortalKombatmovie yet. pic.twitter.com/lXinnul8zk — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) April 28, 2026

Digital creator BluRayAngel says, “#MortalKombat2 is a FLAWLESS VICTORY OF A SEQUEL! An immense upgrade from the first movie & could be considered the best entry ever. Karl Urban is JOHNNY F***ING CAGE! Liu Kang and his fight scene will have fans cheering! Kitana was a smart choice to have as heart of the story!!”

#MortalKombat2 is a FLAWLESS VICTORY OF A SEQUEL! An immense upgrade from the first movie & could be considered the best entry ever. Karl Urban is JOHNNY F***ING CAGE! Liu Kang and his fight scene will have fans cheering! Kitana was a smart choice to have as heart of the story!! pic.twitter.com/hYlBoci6if — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 28, 2026

Journalist Hunter Bolding wrote, “Mortal Kombat II is a hell of a movie. Hits the video game styling, crowd-pleasing moments aplenty, satisfying story, it’s all here. I was struck by Johnny Cage and Kitana’s story the most. And remember, we are all…”

Mortal Kombat II is a hell of a movie. Hits the video game styling, crowd-pleasing moments aplenty, satisfying story, it’s all here. I was struck by Johnny Cage and Kitana’s story the most. And remember, we are all… JOHNNY FUCKING CAGE. #MortalKombatII pic.twitter.com/YTSNK4LGSR — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) April 28, 2026

Film critic Andre Saint-Albin also praised Mortal Kombat II and wrote, “Mortal Kombat II is the KOOLEST F***KING MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! KOMPLETE PERFECTION! Very Deadly Alliance vibes & like the ’90s classic film if it were made today with non-stop KRAZY KOMBAT action. Baraka and Kano stole the show, but Jax & Liu Kang alongside Shao Kahn & Johnny Cage deliver epic big moments, while Scorpion and Noob Saibot’s scenes are straight-up hell perfection. The fights are brutal and gnarly, Fatalities next-level savage, and Sub-Zero Mythologies + MK4 lore connects perfectly (you’ll see why). This one flies by in a deadly, adrenaline-fueled rush!”

I saw MORTAL KOMBAT 2 last night. It’s essentially a 2-hour apology for the 2021 movie. Barely any plot. Fight scenes designed to look like 2D video game battles. Cutscene-level dialogue. Marvel-style quips. Exploding heads. Look, it’s a fun movie but a paper thin one at best pic.twitter.com/Mr2iyRIlCe — Jake (@jacobkleinman) April 28, 2026

And Bill Bria said, “#MortalKombatII is the movie to best capture the full spirit of the games so far. The fights are gnarly & emotionally charged. Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage is a savvy ode to ‘90s action stars. Adeline Rudolph’s Kitana is the coolest heroine in the franchise. It’s a bloody good time!”

#MortalKombatII is the movie to best capture the full spirit of the games so far. The fights are gnarly & emotionally charged. Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage is a savvy ode to ‘90s action stars. Adeline Rudolph’s Kitana is the coolest heroine in the franchise. It’s a bloody good time! pic.twitter.com/LvLGAKTkZS — Bill Bria (@billbria) April 28, 2026

More about the film

Mortal Kombat II follows the champions of Earthrealm, joined by Johnny Cage, who are forced into battle against one another as they attempt to resist the rule of Shao Kahn, whose rise threatens the survival of Earthrealm and its defenders. Mortal Kombat II will hit the screens on May 8.

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