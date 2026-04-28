Gerry Conway was a comic book writer, producer, and screenwriter. As per Variety, he passed away on April 27, 2026, at the age of 73. The exact cause of his death has not been mentioned. Conway was a writer for Marvel Comics as well as DC Comics and created or co-created several popular characters. This includes Frank Castle, aka The Punisher.

Let’s look at five films and shows on Conway’s work that viewers can watch in his remembrance.

1. Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995)

Director: Bruce W. Timm and Eric Radomski

Bruce W. Timm and Eric Radomski IMDb rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Batman: The Animated Series focuses on Bruce Wayne, who fights crime in the night in Gotham City. Gerry Conway wrote two episodes of the show. The show was later on retitled as The Adventures of Batman and Robin. It remains one of the major works in Conway’s career.

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Director: Kremp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

Plot: Across the Spider-Verse chronicles Miles Morales, who becomes the superhero Spider-Man in Earth-1610. Conway’s work on the character influenced the themes and characters of this film. It was released in 2023 and became a major critical and commercial success.

3. The Punisher (2017-19)

Director: Steve Lightfoot

Steve Lightfoot IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: The Punisher focuses on a guy named Frank Castle who transforms into a vigilante. He uses his skills to fight crime and avenge his family’s death. Gerry Conway created this character. The series ran on Netflix for two seasons and was subsequently cancelled. Disney eventually regained the license.

4. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Director: Marc Webb

Marc Webb IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is based on Conway’s comic book storyline titled The Night Gwen Stacy Died. It serves as a sequel to the 2012 film and focuses on Peter Parker as he tries to protect his girlfriend, Gwen. The film received mixed reviews but became a commercial success.

5. Ms. Marvel (2022)

Director: Bisha K. Ali

Bisha K. Ali IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: Gerry Conway served as a co-creator of Ms. Marvel along with John Buscema. He was instrumental in developing Carol Denver’s character. The series is about a Pakistani-American 16-year-old girl who gains power and becomes a part of the Avengers.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Where Is Michael Jackson’s Chimpanzee Bubbles Now? Age, Life & Latest Update

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News