The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the acclaimed 2006 comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, is slated for a U.S. theatrical release on May 1, 2026. In addition to garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences, the first film performed quite well at the box office, too. It received a 75% critics’ score and a 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and went on to earn an impressive $326.6 million worldwide against a $35 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Now, all eyes are on its sequel and whether it can replicate the original’s critical and commercial success. According to a recent industry estimate by Box Office Pro, it is tracking to earn between $90 million and $100 million domestically in its opening weekend. As for the critical reception, some critics have recently shared their opinions on social media platforms. Here are some early reactions to The Devil Wears Prada 2 that suggest how the film has turned out.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Early Reactions

A culture writer and critic, Coleman Spilde, said it’s a really good film and called it a real blockbuster drama.

miracles still happen. the devil wears prada 2 is good—really good. the story is solid, the humor is punchy, the glamour is palpable. a very modern film in great and not-so-good ways, but a real blockbuster drama. remember those? lots to say. read more from me later this week. https://t.co/WoZY6wFBbz pic.twitter.com/ILX8i8JUu5 — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) April 27, 2026

Matt Neglia, owner of an entertainment award website, opined that the sequel is funny, charming, and filled with genuinely heartwarming payoffs.

Hard to imagine anyone who’s a fan of the first film being disappointed with THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. It’s funny, charming, and filled with genuinely heartwarming payoffs. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci slip back into their roles as if no time has… pic.twitter.com/9Wi9FMI6or — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 27, 2026

Freelance film critic Brandon Norwood thinks it’s not as good as the original but a worthy and fun movie in its own right.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2: Not as good as the OG, but a worthy and fun movie in its own right. Lots of cameos that never felt distracting.

And I do like that this tackles the decay of journalism head on.#TheDevilWearsPrada2 #TheDevilWearsPrada pic.twitter.com/D84I8Xze04 — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) April 27, 2026

Another industry observer, Patrick Ferguson, called it the perfect summer movie and sharper and wiser than even the original.

#TheDevilWearsPrada2 is the perfect summer movie. Where the original seduced us with wide-eyed ambition, this sequel arrives fully self-possessed — sharper, wiser, and draped in the kind of confidence that cannot be bought, only earned. Meryl, Anne, and Emily are a phenomenal,… pic.twitter.com/RR5Ey7DN6O — Patrick Ferguson 🍉 🇵🇸 (@Yo_Soy_Patricio) April 27, 2026

Another film enthusiast, Drew Auger, called it a mostly worthy sequel and said that, despite its flaws, it will satisfy fans.

To my slight surprise, #TheDevilWearsPrada2 is a mostly worthy sequel. It might seem silly to doubt this cast, and everyone slips like a glove back into these roles. A glossy and fun watch. Despite its flaws, it will satisfy fans. Full review for @TheDisInsider later this week! pic.twitter.com/GCCEV2YAGO — Drew Auger (@DREWAUGER95) April 27, 2026

Another reviewer, Anele Mdoda, stated that while the original was flawless, the second film is one of the greatest sequels ever made.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2!!!! A perfectly restrained wow.

I can’t even explain it …it moves forward in all the right places, yet somehow stays absolutely still in its execution. Either the original was so flawless it built the perfect RUNWAY for this… or we’ve just witnessed… — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 22, 2026

One reviewer, Tomris Laffly, gave a slightly different reaction by saying that some parts of The Devil Wears Prada 2 felt like a documentary on the painful state of journalism.

Didn’t expect parts of #TheDevilWearsPrada2 to feel like a documentary on the painful state of journalism. Glad that a mainstream film unfolds around this urgent reality. Overall, I’m more muted in my reaction than my peers. Still, it’s nice to see you again, cerulean sweater. pic.twitter.com/FZmFgEKjrv — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) April 27, 2026

Another reviewer, Jack Kennedy, thought that it’s a rare legacy sequel that doesn’t bungle its plot modernization.

Really had fun with The Devil Wears Prada 2. Rare legacy sequel that doesn’t bungle its plot modernization. Keeps the spirit of the original, mostly the same visual feel and simply delivers a good time at the movies. pic.twitter.com/rS8kSjtD8Y — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) April 28, 2026

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim thinks that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is an acceptable, notable step down from the original, but praised the lead cast.

#TheDevilWearsPrada2 is an acceptable, notable step down from the original. It’s AMAZING to see Hathaway, Streep, Blunt, & Tucci back as these characters. They’re fun. The story lacks the pained, human relatability of the OG. More tedious and far less interesting. pic.twitter.com/90IEGSZCTz — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) April 28, 2026

Based on these early reactions, most critics feel it’s a really good film and have admired the lead performances. Some critics opined that the sequel is not as good as the original, while others think it beautifully incorporates modern elements into the story and is one of the greatest sequels ever made.

What’s The Plot Of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to focus on Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Trailer

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