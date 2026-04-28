The Devil Wears Prada 2 Early Reactions
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Early Reactions(Photo Credit –Facebook)

The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the acclaimed 2006 comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, is slated for a U.S. theatrical release on May 1, 2026. In addition to garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences, the first film performed quite well at the box office, too. It received a 75% critics’ score and a 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and went on to earn an impressive $326.6 million worldwide against a $35 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Now, all eyes are on its sequel and whether it can replicate the original’s critical and commercial success. According to a recent industry estimate by Box Office Pro, it is tracking to earn between $90 million and $100 million domestically in its opening weekend. As for the critical reception, some critics have recently shared their opinions on social media platforms. Here are some early reactions to The Devil Wears Prada 2 that suggest how the film has turned out.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Early Reactions

A culture writer and critic, Coleman Spilde, said it’s a really good film and called it a real blockbuster drama.

Matt Neglia, owner of an entertainment award website, opined that the sequel is funny, charming, and filled with genuinely heartwarming payoffs.

Freelance film critic Brandon Norwood thinks it’s not as good as the original but a worthy and fun movie in its own right.

Another industry observer, Patrick Ferguson, called it the perfect summer movie and sharper and wiser than even the original.

Another film enthusiast, Drew Auger, called it a mostly worthy sequel and said that, despite its flaws, it will satisfy fans.

Another reviewer, Anele Mdoda, stated that while the original was flawless, the second film is one of the greatest sequels ever made.

One reviewer, Tomris Laffly, gave a slightly different reaction by saying that some parts of The Devil Wears Prada 2 felt like a documentary on the painful state of journalism.

Another reviewer, Jack Kennedy, thought that it’s a rare legacy sequel that doesn’t bungle its plot modernization.

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim thinks that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is an acceptable, notable step down from the original, but praised the lead cast.

Based on these early reactions, most critics feel it’s a really good film and have admired the lead performances. Some critics opined that the sequel is not as good as the original, while others think it beautifully incorporates modern elements into the story and is one of the greatest sequels ever made.

What’s The Plot Of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to focus on Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Trailer

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Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Net Worth: Meryl Streep Or Anne Hathaway—Who Wins?

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