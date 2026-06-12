The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the hit 2006 comedy-drama, was released on May 1, 2026, and is on the verge of completing six weeks in theaters. Considering the current stage in its theatrical run, the sequel is still posting solid numbers at the box office. Compared to the first film’s $326.6 million global haul, according to Box Office Mojo, the 2026 film has grossed an impressive $664.8 million worldwide. Since it is reportedly made on a $100 million budget, it has already generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $414.8 million over its $250 million break-even point, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

At the time of writing, The Devil Wears Prada 2 ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing release of 2026, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.001 billion), Michael ($891.9 million), and Project Hail Mary ($680.4 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

As it continues its theatrical run, the sequel is approaching the global earnings of Steven Spielberg’s widely acclaimed 1998 war film, Saving Private Ryan. Keep reading to find out how much more The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs to earn to outgross it at the worldwide box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs. Saving Private Ryan – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Saving Private Ryan, compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $216.2 million

International: $448.6 million

Worldwide: $664.8 million

Saving Private Ryan – Box Office Summary

North America: $217 million

International: $265.3 million

Worldwide: $482.3 million

What The Numbers Indicate

It is clear from the above figures that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already ahead of Saving Private Ryan’s worldwide earnings by a significant margin, thanks to its impressive international haul. But the competition at the domestic box office is much tighter.

As of now, the comedy-drama sequel needs to earn around $0.8 million to surpass the Steven Spielberg-directed film in North America. Given its current pace, it is expected to achieve this target within a few days. That said, the final box office outcome should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 All About?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel follows Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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