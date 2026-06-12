The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, and fans of the sport are really excited. While the countdown to the biggest tournament in the sport continues, there is no better way to get into the spirit than by watching some memorable football films. From inspiring underdog stories and quirky comedies to thought-provoking dramas, these movies capture the passion, emotion, and magic that make football the world’s most beloved game. Here are five football films worth adding to your watchlist before the World Cup kicks off.

1. The Damned United (2009)

Director: Tom Hooper

Tom Hooper IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: The Damned United is adapted from David Peace’s namesake novel and focuses on Brian Clough’s reign as a coach of the English football club Leeds United. The source material was loosely inspired by the real-life Brian Clough’s tenure as the club’s manager in 1974.

2. Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Director: Stephen Chow

Stephen Chow IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming on: Paramount+

Plot: Shaolin Soccer is a Hong Kong sports comedy film about an ex-Shaolin monk who reunites with his brothers after their master’s demise. All of them then decide to use their martial arts skills in soccer.

3. Offside (2006)

Director: Jafar Panahi

Jafar Panahi IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming on: NA

Plot: Offside is an Iranian film about a bunch of young girls who are trying to watch a soccer World Cup qualifying match in Tehran. The film examines their attempts as women are barred from enjoying sports publicly in Iran.

4. Looking for Eric (2009)

Director: Ken Loach

Ken Loach IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: The film is about a middle-aged postman who is obsessed with football. He starts getting visions of an old footballer who also guides him to improve his relationship with his family members.

5. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Director: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Streaming on: Disney+, Prime Video

Plot: The film is about two girls, Jesminder Bhamra and Jules Paxton, who decide to chase a career in professional football while facing resistance from their respective families. The film’s title is a reference to David Beckham’s free-kick style, which was also dubbed “bending.”

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