English actress Keira Knightley is famous for her period dramas, and hardly anyone can perform so exceptionally well in them. From Pride & Prejudice to one of the top-grossing franchises, Pirates of the Caribbean, she has been part of some fantastic movies with ensemble cast members. Today, we are here with the actress’ top five highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Keira has received numerous accolades in her career, including two Oscar nominations, two BAFTAS, three Golden Globes, and a few other awards. She got her breakthrough in movies like Bend It Like Beckham and Love Actually, but her fame skyrocketed with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

While Keira Knightley appeared in a minor role in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and is one of the top-grossers of her career, we will not include it in our top-5 list since it was not a major part. Keira has appeared as part of the main cast in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, and At World’s End. She reprised her role as Elizabeth Swann in a special appearance role in Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017. The franchise featured Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Check out the 5 highest grossing movies of Keira Knightley below:

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – $1.06 billion

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – $961.69 million

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – $654.26 million

4. Love Actually – $250.21 million

5. The Imitation Game – $233.55 million

The Pirates of the Caribbean movies alone earned $2.68 billion at the worldwide box office. In addition to these movies, Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, and King Arthur are all iconic movies of Keira Knightley loved by fans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Transformers Franchise Films Ranked By Worldwide Box Office: Michael Bay’s Films Contributed More Than 82% Of The Overall $5.28 Billion Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News