Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and directed by Zoe Kravitz, grossed a decent number on Thursday. It is Zoe’s directorial debut and opened to positive reviews by the critics. The film is on its way to achieving a minor milestone. To learn more about its box office details, keep scrolling below.

The psychological thriller features crucial roles for Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $20 million and has collected that amount at the worldwide box office. It has been certified fresh on the Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% rating. The audience rating stands at 69% on the Popcornmeter.

Blink Twice collected a decent $7.30 million at the domestic box office on its release day fourteen days back. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Amazon MGM Studios’ film starring Channing Tatum collected $329K on Thursday from across 3067 locations, taking the cume to $18.18 million in North America. It is less than $3 million away from reaching the $20 million mark. The film dipped 52.5% from last week, as per Box Office Mojo’s tally.

Blink Twice’s international cume is also close to what the movie collected in the United States. The overseas collection of the movie has reached a $14 million cume. The worldwide box office collection, the Channing Tatum starrer, is $32.17 million so far and still counting. It is slowly progressing towards the $50 million mark globally.

The official synopsis of the film states, “When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days, and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.”

Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and directed by Zoe Kravitz, was released in the theatres on August 23.

