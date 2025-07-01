Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers and details of K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Maggie Kang’s directorial K-Pop Demon Hunters is an animated movie that was released on June 20, 2025, on Netflix. Ever since it premiered on the OTT platform, the film has broken all records, leading the charts at No. 1 in various countries. The music score, unique plotline, subtle romance, and character arcs have kept the viewers hooked to the very end. The film shows Korean culture in a more modernized version. And even after more than 10 days, the film is still getting hyped and buzzed about.

For those who don’t know, the storyline is set in an alternate South Korea, where a girl gang named Huntrix lives as pop stars by day and demon slayers by night. Huntrix consists of three members: Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. But things take a different turn when they face a demon boy band named Saja Boys, controlled by Gwi-Ma (the demon king). How they defeat the boys and get their Hanmoon (a protective layer that keeps the city safe from the demonic effects) back is all about the movie. However, there have been a lot of theories surfacing online. So, scroll ahead to find out.

Is June Still Alive In Rumi’s Sword?

In the film, K-Pop Demon Hunters, while Rumi leads Huntrix, Jinu is the lead singer of Saja Boys. He is the one who figures out that Rumi is part demon and part hunter. As the story unfolds further, we get to see a subtle romantic angle stirring up between them. At the end, when Gwi-Ma tries to destroy her, Jinu sacrifices himself and gives his soul to her.

Now, the ending didn’t sit right with the viewers as they all expected there would be a happy ending between them, at least a kiss scene, but that doesn’t happen. Instead, when he gives up his soul to her, Rumi’s sword changes its structure. As a hunter, Rumi uses a sword, and that takes a different shape after Jinu’s sacrifice. So, as per the theories, his soul is stuck in Rumi’s sword, and he is still alive.

Jinu’s Comeback

People just couldn’t accept Jinu’s sacrifice; they did not believe that he was gone for real. So, there’s another theory surfacing online. At the very end of the film, K-Pop Demon Hunters, after defeating Gwi-Ma, when Huntrix takes a stroll in the city, the pet Tiger and the bird of Jinu can be seen sitting on a hoarding that says ‘Comeback’ and in Korean culture, if a K-pop idol returns after some time, they call it a Comeback.

GUYS JINU IS ALIVE I SWEAR, ITS HIS ANIMAL COMPANIONS ABOVE THE WORD “COMEBACK” HES ALIVEEE 😭💔😭 *i say as they drag me into the padded room* #KPOPDEMONHUNTERS #Jinu #rujinu #jinumi pic.twitter.com/CWvq3wQXJP — sɪʀᴇɴɪᴀ | ʀᴀғᴀʏᴇʟ’s ᴍᴜsᴇ 🌊 (@dreamsirenia) June 21, 2025

So, what if they are hinting at Jinu’s comeback and that he’s alive?

Is Gwi-Ma Rumi’s Dad?

In K-Pop Demon Hunters, we get to know that Rumi is part hunter and part demon, and that is because her mother was a hunter while her father was a demon. Although we never get to see any

backstory of her parents but a theory has been circulating that what if her mother fell in love with the demon king Gwi-Ma himself, and that her dad is Gwi-Ma?

The fact she has so much power makes me wonder if Gwi-Ma is her dad, and before you say ‘how could Rumi’s mom date a giant fire?’ Well we don’t know if he can’t pull a human disguise Anyway Netflix give me that sequel or prequel https://t.co/OTH5YWZbv1 — Anny Mation (@MationMiss) June 24, 2025

Now, there can be some judgments about this theory being ‘baseless’, but we don’t know yet whether Gwi-Ma can pull himself a human disguise or not, as we have only seen him as this huge red fire. However, this can be a possibility.

Were Jinu’s Mother & Sister Saved By The Previous Generation Of Hunters?

When Jinu shares his side of the story to Rumi, we get to see a young woman and a small kid getting dragged out of a kingdom while Jinu becomes the musician of that kingdom. This is all Gwi-Ma’s doing. Cut to when Rumi talks about the Hunters’ history, we see a villager woman and her grown-up daughter facing a demon with much fierceness and bravery. But at that time, the previous generation of Hunters saved them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ˙ᵕ˙ (@woojin.2126)

This could be possible. Well, we would never get these answers correctly if we didn’t get a sequel or prequel of K-Pop Demon Hunters. For those who don’t know, Arden Cho voiced Rumi, Ji Young-Yoo played Zoey, and May Hong voiced Mira, while Ahn Hyo-Seop can be heard as Jinu, and Gwi-Ma has been voiced by Lee Byung-Hun. It’s a movie that will keep you engaged with not only its plot but also its amazing music tracks. So, if you haven’t, stream it on Netflix now.

