Squid Game has become one of the most-watched K-dramas across the globe ever since it was released on Netflix in 2021. With each passing season, the hype around the series only doubled, and even though it concluded with season 3 this year, people are still hoping for some spin-offs or sequels. It is a survival drama where a group of people join a game in desperation to earn money and clear their debts, as the prize money is huge. However, the participants must play these games with a significant risk: death.

In the first season, Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) or Player 456 won the whole prize money but lost everyone in the game as they died with each round. To take revenge and expose the whole racket, Gi-Hun joins the game for the second time in the second season. While he tries to save everyone’s lives, but gets deceived by the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun) himself. Squid Game 3 follows how Gi-Hun takes action to save others. While most of the cast members continued in this season, did you notice the cameos and easter eggs in it? Read on.

Spoilers from the K-drama Squid Game 3 ahead

The Major Cameos Of Previous Actors

As Squid Game 3 has concluded, there’s a mixed response from the viewers. While many have been going gaga over the K-drama, others have been slamming the director for many reasons. For some people, the ending didn’t sit right. However, for the others, the delivery scene where Jun-Hee gave birth to her child seemed unrealistic. X (previously known as Twitter) has been taken by storm with such comments and opinions.

🟥 Gi Hun Didn’t Just Die. He Let the Whole System Win. The Squid Game ending isn’t just tragic.

It’s misunderstood. Here’s my take on the moment he could’ve saved lives…

…but chose not to.@netflix @NetflixKR @NetflixGeeked A thread 👇 (Spoiler alert 🚨) pic.twitter.com/chsAbkFExw — Gangu Sasi Sekharan Sadaram (@sashi_uchiha) June 29, 2025

However, while the debate will go on, there are some major special appearances and easter eggs that caught my eye. One of them is Se-Mi’s, a.k.a Player 380 (played by Won Ji-An), return in Park Min-Su’s hallucinations. In Season 2, Se-Mi died while playing a game, and Min-Su didn’t even try to help her. Since then, he has started to hallucinate her many times. In the fifth episode of Squid Game 3, Thanos or Player 230 (played by T.O.P) made an appearance. It was also a part of Min-Su’s hallucination.

On the other hand, in one of the crucial moments, Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) hallucinated Kang Sae-Byeok or Player 067 (played by Jung Ho-Yeon). As he was about to slash all the participants in order to save Jun-Hee’s child before the final game, he saw Sae-Byeok saying, “You are not that person.” And as he gets back his conscience, he puts down the knife and doesn’t go on a killing spree.

The major easter eggs in this series will probably be Oh Il-Nam or Player 001 and the creator of these games’ visual appearance. Although he is dead in the series, a wax structure can be seen alongside his VIP attire.

Another easter egg would be the small flashback from Front Man’s time in the game. When he was a participant and he was given a chance to slash every other participant before the final game, he did it. It was painful to watch, but it was important as well. In another scene, we get to see a picture featuring the Salesman who plays ddakji at the subway station (played by Gong Yoo) and the boat captain Park Young-Gil (played by Oh Dal-Soo).

Well, did you notice them too? Let us know. If you haven’t watched Squid Game 3, stream it on Netflix.

