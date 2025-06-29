Spoiler alert: The following article reveals major plot points for Squid Game Season 3.

Squid Game Season 3 is currently the talk of the town among the audience. The series premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2025. Fans of Korean thrillers can’t stop themselves from talking about the ending on the internet and reacting to it. The death of Player 456 has left the audience in shock, as they did not expect Seong Gi-Hun to die with the conclusion of this season.

Who Are The Final Players Of Squid Game Season 3?

The finalists of Squid Game Season 3 are Player 456 AKA Seong Gi-Hun, Player 222 AKA the Baby girl, Player 039, Player 100, Player 353, Player 336, Player 203, Player 125, and Player 333.

Player 456 – Seong Gi-Hun

Once again, Seong Gi-Hun manages to reach the finals of the Squid Game. He is the former winner and the central character of this Korean thriller. This time, Gi-Hun entered the game with the motive to end the entire thing, but things didn’t fall in his favor.

In an unexpected ending, Player 456 sacrificed himself to save the newborn and was eliminated at the very last moment. His death is one of the primary reasons the audience is not happy with the ending of Squid Game Season 3.

Seong Gihun (player 456) last words

“We are not horses. We are humans. Humans are…” hold deep symbolic and emotional weight. Though the sentence trails off, the meaning is clear and powerful.#SquidGame #SquidGameS3 #SquidGameSeason3 #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/ODUtnY2S4h — • (@rayainalif) June 27, 2025

Player 222 – The Newborn Girl

The original Player 222 entered the game pregnant. During the hide and seek, she gave birth to a newly born female baby. Later, she died but handed the infant to Seong Gi-Hun. Player 456 promised to rescue the baby at any cost.

The newborn baby brings a big twist to the game, as the host decides to make her a player too by giving her the mother’s tag number. After eliminating everyone from the game, Gi-Hun puts the child on top and jumps from it. This results in Player 222 emerging as the winner of the deadly game.

Later, the Front Man handed over the child to Hwang Jun-ho, the Police officer.

Congratulations player 222 for being the youngest billionaire pic.twitter.com/9GlZbkqWrl — rin ʚɞ (@sparklingjyr) June 27, 2025

Player 125 – Park Min-Su

Park Min-Su was the first person to be eliminated from the Squid Game’s finals. He became addicted to Thanos’s drug pills, which haunted him with memories of Se-mi, who died in front of him. When Player 333 eliminated him, he was still in a flashback with Se-mi’s memories and was eliminated from the game.

Player 333 – Lee Myung-gi

Lee-Myung-gi was Jun-hee’s boyfriend and the father of the newly born baby. Despite being a father, Player 333 failed to protect her daughter and instead attempted to use her to win the game.

When he was in the final moments with Seong Gi-Hun, he ordered him to give her the child, so that he could eliminate Player 456 right now, and afterwards, the child would win the game. However, his evil intentions never get fulfilled as the former winner eliminates him from the game and protects Player 222.

Player 333 is so selfish man, maybe he’s just playing the game but he deserve to die anyways. He was really wanna gave up his kid for the cash. So pathetic #SquidGameSeason3 pic.twitter.com/hIZZn1kmie — Damian Irae (@IraeDamian) June 27, 2025

Player 100 – Im Jeong-dae

Player 100 is often referred to as the old man in the deadly game. He tried his best to survive till the end and used his manipulation skills as the best tool. He was also an antagonist to Gi-Hun’s ideas and criticized him multiple times during the game.

Player 100 has a loan of around 10 billion WON, and this is why he attempted to win the game to repay the loan. But Player 333 eliminated him when he reached the top four contestants list.

Other Key Players Of Squid Game Season 3

Player 336, aka Lee Seung-won, was one of the top 9 contestants in the final season of the Squid Game. He was eliminated from the game after he tried to evict Player 456. On the other side, Player 039 eliminated himself from the finals.

All the top players, except Gi-Hun and Player 222, decided to beat Player 039 and eventually eliminate him from the game. However, after getting beaten up badly, he dragged himself and jumped from the top.

Player 353, aka Kim Yun-tae, was also eliminated when chaos took place between the finalists. A similar fate happened to Player 203 as Seong Gi-hun killed him with the dagger.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: Jack Gleeson’s Joffrey Was So Convincing, His Audition Tape Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News