Squid Game season 3 has left many questions in the minds of the audience. The final episode’s ending saw Front Man, AKA Hwang In-ho, see a woman playing the ddakji game with a poor man in a lane. Everyone thought that after the death of Seong Gi-Hun, the deadly game would stop, but the ending appears to be hinting towards something else.

Spoiler alert: This article contains massive spoilers for Squid Game Season 3

Identity Of The Woman Playing Ddakji Explained: Squid Game Season 3 Ending

When the Front Man was passing through the streets of the USA after meeting the daughter of Player 456, he heard the voices of someone playing ddakji. Soon after this, he shut down the car window and saw a woman in formal clothes playing the Korean game with a man.

The woman’s appearance was similar to that of the Squid Game recruiter who died in the previous season after losing to Gi-Hun in a Rock, Paper, Scissors game. The female recruiter looked at the host like she knew him already. However, the Front Man is seemingly confused by seeing someone playing ddakji in the USA. Meanwhile, in real life, the female recruiter is Cate Blanchett. The Australian actor debuted in the Korean thriller with a cameo in Season 3.

cate blanchett in squid game season 3 pic.twitter.com/6VHXQeh6nB — Rina (@bbblanchett) June 27, 2025

What Does Squid Game America Really Mean To The Deadly Game?

The ending of Season 3 confirms that there will be a Squid Game USA/America version. Here, the host, the recruiter, players, and the soldiers will be different from the Korean version of the game. However, the format appears to be the same, as even the recruiter is here playing the ddakji game.

This shows that if Hwang In-ho stops the deadly game, it will not stop at the other locations. Squid Game America will be allegedly directed by David Fincher, and the shooting is expected to begin in December in Los Angeles, California.

David Fincher’s American ‘SQUID GAME’ series will reportedly begin filming in December in LA. (Source: https://t.co/1wDzbDXVXE) pic.twitter.com/NhzPuGAC3J — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 27, 2025

The Squid Game Franchise is gearing up for a multiverse concept like Marvel’s by debuting different renditions of the game from different locations. Now, the question remains whether the American Squid Game will be able to gather the same buzz as the present season.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Squid Game 3: Lee Jung-Jae’s K-Drama Is Now Facing Criticism Over How The Series Ended, Leaving Viewers Dissatisfied & Calling It “Stupid”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News