Riteish Deshmukh‘s Raja Shivaji has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office and is now making as much profit as possible. During the second weekend, the film picked up brilliantly, and while collections dipped much more than expected on the second Monday, the run on the second Tuesday assures that the winning momentum is still intact. Keep reading to know what day 12 early trends suggest!

Shows a drop of less than 10% on day 12

The historical action drama started its second Tuesday on a fair note with an occupancy of 13% in the morning shows of the original Marathi version. In the afternoon shows, it showed a strong jump, with occupancy rising to 31%. In the evening shows, it displayed growth again, recording an occupancy of 35%. With night shows yet to conclude, the occupancy report has not yet come in, but it has been learned that the film has shown some growth again.

On average, the Marathi version had an occupancy of over 26% throughout the day. In the Hindi version, the average occupancy throughout the day had been 16%. Backed by such occupancy, Raja Shivaji is closing day 12 at 2.6-2.7 crore, down 7.14-3.57% from day 11’s 2.8 crore. Overall, it has earned a solid 80.5-80.6 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 94.99-95.1 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.5 crore

Day 9 – 6.3 crore

Day 10 – 7.6 crore

Day 11 – 2.8 crore

Day 12 – 2.6-2.7 crore

Total – 80.5-80.6 crore

Raja Shivaji becomes the 2nd Marathi film to hit the 80 crore mark

By maintaining a steady pace on the second Tuesday, Raja Shivaji has earned 80.5-80.6 crore net, thus becoming the second Marathi film in history to hit the 80 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The first film to do so was Sairat. Due to a lack of big releases, the film is on track to become the first film to enter the 100 crore club.

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