Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is carrying a positive buzz around itself. It is scheduled to release in theaters on June 19. Next month, only a couple of big films are releasing from Bollywood, and one of them is the Cocktail sequel, which gives it an advantage of doing well at the Indian box office. As for opening day, it is likely to fetch good numbers. But will it be good enough to enter Maddock Films’ top openers of all time? Let’s discuss it below!

Cocktail 2 targets a good start at the Indian box office

The biggest advantage for the upcoming romantic comedy drama is that it is backed by the sequel factor. The first installment was released in 2012, and back then, it was a big commercial success. Even critically, it enjoyed mostly positive reviews. With such goodwill, there’s naturally some buzz on the ground for the sequel, boosting its opening-day potential.

Apart from the sequel factor, Cocktail 2 has also generated decent hype thanks to a hit track. Yes, the first track of the album, Jab Talak, is already a chartbuster, thus setting the momentum for the film. Now everything depends on the upcoming songs and the most important trailer. If the remaining promotional assets turn out to be good, we might see a start of 12-15 crore net at the Indian box office.

Likely to enter Maddock Films’ top 5 openers

Given the potential of 12-15 crore net on day 1, Cocktail 2 has a strong chance of beating Maddock Films’ 5-year-old romantic drama, which is the production house’s fifth-biggest opener. Here’s we’re talking about Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, which was released in 2020.

Love Aaj Kal opened at 12.4 crore net and is currently the fifth-biggest opener for Maddock in India. So, to join Maddock Films‘ top 5 openers, Cocktail 2 must beat Love Aaj Kal, which looks very much possible.

Take a look at Maddock Films’ top 5 openers in India (net):

Stree 2 – 64.8 crore Chhaava – 33.1 crore Thamma – 25.11 crore Sky Force – 15.3 crore Love Aaj Kal – 12.4 crore

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