Cocktail 2 has become a topic of discussion on social media platforms amid the wave of Dhurandhar 2. The first look teaser of the film was recently revealed exclusively in theaters with Dhurandhar 2. Considering the sequel factor, the film is expected to do well at the Indian box office. And if it performs well, Kriti Sanon will score an impressive double hat-trick of successful films. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kriti had a disappointing start to her post-COVID era, with the first major release, Bachchhan Paandey, turning out to be a big failure. It was followed by the underperformance of not one or two but four films. All four films, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath, failed to become successful during their theatrical run. This disastrous phase was ended by Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti Sanon delivered a hat-trick of box office successes

After a streak of disappointments, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya emerged as Kriti Sanon’s first success at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of 70-75 crore, it scored 87 crore net. Even Crew was successful, earning 90 crore net against a budget of 75 crore. Kriti scored a hat-trick of successes with Tere Ishk Mein, which earned 119.5 crore net against a cost of 85 crore.

Can Kriti deliver her 4th consecutive success with Cocktail 2?

Now, with Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon has a chance to score a double hat-trick of successes, i.e., deliver a fourth back-to-back successful film. Already, due to the sequel factor, there’s some buzz among the young audience. Also, its first-look teaser has drawn attention for its fresh vibe. The film also marks the reunion of Kriti and Shahid Kapoor, who delivered a success together with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, their chemistry was praised by the audience, and even this time, they’re expected to repeat the magic.

The music album of Cocktail 2 is likely to be good, and the Jab Talak song, which is being exclusively teased in theaters with Dhurandhar 2, looks like a sure-shot chartbuster whenever it comes out. Along with a good album, a decent-to-good trailer cut will do the job for the film, bringing in healthy numbers initially.

Since the reported budget is in the range of 85-95 crore, the Cocktail sequel can easily become a success even if it enjoys decent word of mouth among the targeted young audience. So, Kriti Sanon has a strong chance of delivering her fourth consecutive successful film.

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