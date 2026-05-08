As anticipation for The Odyssey’s release grows, speculation about its potential box-office performance is also gaining momentum. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 scoring $200 million+ on its opening weekend at the worldwide box office, the benchmark is set for the Christopher Nolan-helmed The Odyssey to earn the biggest global debut of the year to date for Hollywood live-action. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There is a common link between the Christopher Nolan-helmed film and the comedy-drama: Anne Hathaway. Besides Zendaya, Anne has a splendid line-up this year. Anne has delivered the biggest global debut for Hollywood live-action in 2026, but can she top that again with Nolan’s period drama? Anne portrays Penelope in the upcoming movie, Wife of Odysseus.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 records the biggest global debut for Hollywood live-action films in 2026

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $76.7 million on its opening weekend in North America. It posted the 3rd biggest opening weekend of the year at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, internationally, the Anne Hathaway starrer collected $156.6 million, bringing the global debut collection to $233.3 million. It is the biggest global opening weekend to date for Hollywood live-action. In less than a week, the film has crossed the $250 million mark worldwide.

How much must The Odyssey earn to record the biggest global debut of the year?

According to available data, Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has a significant target to overcome to register the biggest global live-action debut of 2026. The Odyssey must cross $200 million worldwide on its opening to be in the same ballpark as The Devil Wears Prada 2. To beat the comedy-drama, Nolan’s film will have to earn around $235 million worldwide on its opening weekend. But there is also Supergirl releasing next month, and the hype around it is also increasing. But realistically, expecting it to earn over $200 million worldwide in its opening weekend seems unlikely.

What is The Odyssey about?

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. Christopher Nolan helmed The Odyssey with Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in leading roles, which will be released on July 17.

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