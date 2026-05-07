The Passion of the Christ—Critical Reception

When Mel Gibson’s epic biblical drama, The Passion of the Christ, was released in theaters back in 2004, it generated a divided response from critics. The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus reads, “Director Mel Gibson’s zeal is unmistakable, but The Passion of the Christ will leave many viewers emotionally drained rather than spiritually uplifted.” Although the film starring Jim Caviezel in the lead role currently holds a critics’ score of 50%, the audience rating is significantly higher at 81%.

The Passion of the Christ – Box Office Performance

At the worldwide box office, The Passion of the Christ earned an impressive $610.1 million against a $30 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. Based on these figures, it earned over a staggering 20 times its budget.

The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One & Two – Release Dates

Now, all eyes will be on its two sequels, The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One and The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part Two. While Part One is slated for a theatrical release on March 26, 2027, Part Two is set to hit the big screen on May 6, 2027.

With less than one year remaining for Part One’s release and around one year for Part Two’s arrival, let’s take a look at how much the two films together must earn worldwide for the duology to break even at the box office.

The Resurrection Of The Christ 1 & 2: Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

According to an earlier report by Deadline, each one of the two films has been made on a budget of around $100 million. This implies that both films have a combined budget of roughly $200 million.

Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One & Part Two would need to earn a combined worldwide total of $500 million to break even at the box office. Even if each of the two films earns 25-30% less than their predecessor earned, their combined global total is expected to comfortably surpass the $500 million break-even target. However, the final verdict will become clear only after the theatrical release of the two films in 2027.

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