The adventure horror movie, Monster Summer, starring Mason Thames (of How to Train Your Dragon fame) and veteran actor Mel Gibson, was released in theatres last year on October 4, 2024. Almost nine months after its big screen debut, the film will finally start streaming on an OTT platform. Read on to know what the film is all about, when and where to watch it online, and whether it is worth watching.

Monster Summer – Plot & Cast

group of friends as they enjoy their time on a peaceful island, until a mysterious supernatural force begins to disturb their fun and puts everyone in danger. With help from a retired police detective (played by Mel Gibson), they set out on a thrilling adventure to uncover the truth behind the strange events and fight to save the island. The movie also features Julian Lerner, Abby James Witherspoon, Noah Cottrell, Nora Zehetner, Patrick Renna, and Lorraine Bracco.

When & Where To Watch Monster Summer Online?

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Monster Summer will be made available to stream on Paramount+ With Showtime on July 1, 2025, in the US. If you are wondering where you can watch the film on an Indian OTT platform, let us inform you that since Paramount+ content is available on Jio Hotstar in India, Monster Summer is also expected to premiere on Jio Hotstar around the same time. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Is Monster Summer Worth Your Time?

The movie has received a critics’ score of 57% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 84%. On IMDb, the film holds a user rating of 5.7/10. So, should you watch it? If you enjoy light, spooky stories and family-friendly horror, you’ll probably have a good time, especially younger viewers. Plus, there is Mel Gibson in it. Just don’t keep your expectations too high, and you should be entertained.

Monster Summer Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This 98%-Rated Series Has Clocked Nearly 100 Million Views — And Here’s Why It Should Be On Your Watchlist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News