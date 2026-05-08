When Bollywood stars weren’t really betting big on OTT projects, Saif Ali Khan took a gamble with Sacred Games, which put him back on the map. Ever since, the actor hasn’t shied away from experimenting with OTT shows and has created a space for himself in this field.

The star will be seen in yet another OTT film, Kartavya, a crime thriller, in which he plays an earnest police officer. Ahead of the Netflix film’s release on May 15, here’s a look at all his other OTT projects, their IMDb ratings, and where you can watch them.

1. Sacred Games 1&2 (2018-2019)

Director : Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane (Season 1); Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan (Season 2)

: Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane (Season 1); Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan (Season 2) IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Streaming on: Netflix

Saif started his OTT journey with Sacred Games, which went on to become one of the most popular OTT series to date. Featuring Saif as a cop, this thriller, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is a nail-biting saga all the way.

Plot season 1: Sartaj Singh (Saif) is a troubled Mumbai police officer who receives a call from the infamous gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, who had been missing for 16 years. The goon challenges Sartaj to save the city from an impending disaster within 25 days. The plot follows Sartaj’s journey through corruption, religious extremism, and the glamorous world.

Plot season 2: Sartaj is on a mission to cover the deadly plans of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), a cult leader, as he navigates the past connections Gaitonde has with Guruji’s ashram.

2. Tandav (2021)

Director : Ali Abbas Zafar

: Ali Abbas Zafar IMDb Rating : 4.7/10

: 4.7/10 Streaming on: Prime Video

Created by Ali Abbas Zafar, this political thriller features Saif as Samar Pratap Singh, a charismatic and manipulative party leader, who navigates the shrewdness and power of Indian politics. Initially, the series created quite a buzz through its trailer.

Plot: Samar Pratap Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is a shrewd politician who wishes to become the next prime minister of India. In his greed, he poisons his father, the sitting PM, and eventually has to face a ruthless power struggle with other political rivals, including Anuradha Kishore (Dimple Kapadia)

3. Jewel Thief (2025)

Director : Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal

: Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal Rating : 4.2/10

: 4.2/10 Streaming on: Netflix

A heist thriller, Jewel Thief brought Saif back to Netflix and also featured Family Man fame Jaideep Ahlawat in a significant role. Though the film received a mixed response, it is worth a watch for Jaideep’s baddie vibe and his dance moves, which went viral on social media ahead of the release and rightfully so!

Plot: Infamous thief Rehan Roy (Saif) is threatened by a crime lord to steal the “Red Sun” diamond in Mumbai. It’s the only way he can save his father from a framed scandal. Rehan navigates through heists, deception, and romance, all the while trying to outsmart both his boss and other authorities.

Apart from Kartavya, Saif will also be seen in another Netflix drama- Hum Hindustani—alongside Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi. Telling the tale of India’s first election, this Netflix film’s release date is yet to be announced.

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