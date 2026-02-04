Just when you thought that Bollywood was a little behind in the genre of political thrillers, Netflix decided to drop a bomb like Hum Hindustani. The first look is out, and it is solid and hard-hitting, taking us back to where it all began – India’s first-ever election, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Saif Ali Khan is leading the charge of the major task, and he looks like royalty entering the battlefield of the ballot box! This is 1950s raw, hopeful, young, but equally chaotic. The first look gives us a glimpse into the ‘Satta Palat’ game that shaped our nation. It’s gritty, it’s grand, and it feels like a history lesson taught by the coolest people in the room.

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is based on true events. Saif Ali Khan rocks his look as the First Chief Election Commissioner of India – Sukumar Sen. There’s something about Saif in a period setting that just works. He brings that sophisticated yet ruthless energy to the screen. Watching him navigate the audience through the corridors of power is going to be a treat!

If Saif is the storm in the first look of Hum Hindustani, Pratik Gandhi is the literal Aandhi. He looks ready to challenge Saif Ali Khan, and the face-off between these two would be worth watching! While it is set in the past, the themes of power, greed, and the common man’s voting power feel so timely. Hum Hindustani promises a political chess game that will keep you invested!

The official synopsis of the show says, “In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation’s very first democratic election, inspired by true events.” Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika, and Shraddha Dangar.

Check out the first look of Hum Hindustani here.

Advertisement

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Review: Ranveer Singh As The King Of Lyari Is More Ghaatak & More Ghayal, “Ghus Ke Maarne Ko Taiyaar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News