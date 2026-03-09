Anirudh Ravichander is currently the most sought-after and popular Indian music composer. The 35-year-old star composer has shown us how important the background score is to elevate a cinematic experience. His work in Vikram, Jawan, Jailer, Leo, and other films was highly appreciated, and his music was considered a key factor in their commercial success. Up next, he has a strong lineup of films, and Allu Arjun‘s AA23 is one of them. Now, reports suggest that he has broken his record by earning a hefty salary for the film.

Anirudh outshines himself with AA23’s salary!

Over the last couple of years, the composer has reached new heights in his career. He comfortably became the highest-paid music composer in Indian cinema by a considerable margin, surpassing a legend like AR Rahman. Now, the latest reports suggest that for Allu Arjun’s untitled next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which has a working title of AA23, he has reached a historic milestone in remuneration.

If reports are to be believed, Anirudh has received a mammoth 25 crore for composing the music for AA23, cementing his position as the highest-paid Indian music composer. If this is true, he has outshone himself by overtaking his hefty paycheck for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. Reportedly, the music director received a salary of 18 crore for Jailer 2. If a comparison is made, AA23’s paycheck is 38.88% or 39% higher than Jailer 2’s.

Dominates AR Rahman’s remuneration by a huge margin

For those who don’t know, the legendary composer AR Rahman reportedly received a salary of 8 crore for Ram Charan’s Peddi. If a comparison is made, Anirudh is dominating AR Rahman’s Peddi remuneration by a whopping 212.5%.

Upcoming films of Anirudh

Anirudh continues to enjoy a massive demand, and fans will get to witness his composition in several Indian magnum opuses. His upcoming projects include Jana Nayagan, Jailer 2, Thalaivar 173, AA23, KH x RK (Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s film), The Paradise, DC, and King. King is said to be his second Bollywood project after Jawan.

