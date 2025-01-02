Superstar Allu Arjun has had a rollercoaster journey over the past month. While his film Pushpa 2 has exploded the cash registers at the box office, he has also been embroiled in a judicial case over the stampede case in Sandhya Theatre. Nevertheless, his fans have supported him through all the ups and downs. The actor’s family, especially his wife Sneha Reddy, has also supported him greatly during this phase. However, did you know that the couple had an endearing love story before their marriage, with its share of ups and downs?

It Was A Love At First Sight For Allu Arjun

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met at a common friend’s wedding in the USA. The two were introduced by the bride and exchanged some pleasantries. However, it was the Pushpa star who was totally head over heels in love with Sneha at first sight. After being encouraged by his friend, he pursued his now-wife by connecting with her on social media.

The duo soon began talking and bonded well. This led to a whirlwind romance brewing between Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy which they managed to keep private since the former was a huge star by then. However, their love story was also faced with some obstacles.

Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy’s Families Initially Opposed Their Union

In the middle of their love boat sailing strong, Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind, discovered his son’s relationship with Sneha Reddy and had some apprehensions about the same. On the other hand, Sneha’s parents were also not much in favor of their union. However, the couple managed to convince their respective families and they were finally engaged on November 26, 2010.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had a lavish wedding on March 6, 2011. The beautiful welcomed their son Allu Ayaan in 2014. While their daughter, Allu Arha was born in 2016. The megastar’s love story with his real-life Srivalli is truly magical.

