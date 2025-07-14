Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan are maintaining a decent pace at the box office with limited buzz, strictly on the basis of word-of-mouth. The film, in three days, stands at a total net collection of 1.26 crore. It would be interesting to see where it would head towards the end of week 1.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film

Shanaya Kapoor‘s debut film in three days has already earned 16% of the lifetime total of Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut this year. Khushi made her debut with Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa, and the romantic comedy earned 7.69 crore in its lifetime.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, July 13, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan earned 41 lakh at the box office, which was in the same range as the previous day. The romantic film on Saturday earned 50 lakh.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor’s film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 0.35 crore

Day 2: 0.5 crore

Day 3: 0.41 crore

Total: 1.26 crore

Vikrant Massey’s Highest-Grossing Films

In 72 hours, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan is Vikrant Massey‘s 4th highest-grossing film, surpassing A Death In The Gunj, which earned 96 lakh in its lifetime. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan needs to cross Lipstick Under My Burkha’s 18.05 crore to claim the third spot. However, the first and second spot, might be impossible to reach with the current pace of the film. But it would still be an achievement to reach the third spot.

Here is the box office collection of Vikrant Massey’s highest-grossing films.

12th Fail: 51.93 crore The Sabarmati Report: 36.06 crore Lipstick Under My Burkha: 18.05 crore Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 1.26 crore A Death In The Gunj: 0.96 crore

