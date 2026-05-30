Masters of the Universe is about the popular superhero He-Man, and Jared Leto plays his nemesis, Skeletor. Leto had been having a rough time at the box office as his last big-budget Disney movie, Tron: Ares, was a massive flop, and even the films before it did not leave a mark financially. This could turn his career around once again. The upcoming superhero fantasy film has a very low target worldwide to surpass the lifetime of Tron Ares. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Travis Knight, the upcoming movie features an ensemble cast led by Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, alongside Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Morena Baccarin, and Idris Elba. The film premiered earlier this month and received mixed reviews in its early reception.

How much did Tron: Ares collect in its worldwide run?

According to Box Office Mojo, Tron: Ares was made for $220 million and did not even recoup its massive cost. Jared Leto played the central role of Ares, a combat program created by Dillinger Systems. It grossed $73.1 million domestically and $142.2 million worldwide. It did not even reach $150 million worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $73.1 million

International – $69.1 million

Worldwide – $142.2 million

How much does Masters of the Universe must earn to beat Tron: Ares?

Masters of the Universe has a very low target to move past the worldwide haul of Tron Ares. Masters of the Universe will need just $143 million worldwide to beat Jared’s previous release, Tron: Ares, which was a massive box-office failure. If it succeeds at becoming a financial success, then Masters of the Universe will finally break Leto’s flop streak.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

The film follows Prince Adam Glenn, who is reunited with the Sword of Power after 15 years and returns to Eternia to find his homeland devastated and ruled by the ruthless Skeletor. To reclaim his legacy and save the world, Adam must team up with Teela and Man-At-Arms and embrace his destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. Masters of the Universe, featuring Jared Leto, will be released on June 5.

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