The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Electra sharing some exciting news with Dylan amid their resurgent friendship. On the other hand, things were finally looking up for Deke as he got hired at Logan due to Hope’s clause while signing up for the fashion house’s lead designer.

From feuds and friction to efforts and happy news, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Will’s dangerous behavior having major consequences. Especially considering RJ has been ratting him out to Ridge and Steffy, asking for him to be fired. Meanwhile, a devastated Electra learns what really went down at the Bikini bar. How will she react?

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Deke is elated that his dreams are coming true. But will this happiness last, or will his dreams of being in the fashion design world get crushed once again? Bill seizes an opportunity to bring Will into the family fold. But is the latter going to accept, or will he state he wants to stay at Forrester instead?

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

When Ridge makes an effort to grow closer to Hope, is it due to Brooke or Forrester Creations? How will Hope react to this? Meanwhile, Electra is caught in the middle of a Spencer vs. Forrester feud. Is she going to be on the side of Will and Katie, or will she pick the side of Forrester Creations?

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Ridge and Steffy don’t see eye to eye when it comes to Forrester. Is this about Will and Electra? Or Brooke and Hope? When Dylan and Electra’s friendship is on the rebound, how far will it go? Elsewhere, Will and Katie share a tender mother-son moment. Has he decided to join Logan?

Friday, June 5, 2026

The last episode of the week features battle lines being drawn between Brooke and Katie. Is this about Hope? Wyatt contemplates joining Logan. Will he make the decision? When Steffy grows suspicious about Hope’s leave of absence, is she going to figure out that she signed for Logan?

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