Each month, there is a new Korean drama to please the viewers. From emotional tales to sci-fi thrillers, the month of June has a lot of variety to offer for those who love watching K-dramas. The month also marks Lee Jae-wook’s comeback in a delightful medical slice-of-life drama. Let’s take a look!

1. Doctor On The Edge

Release Date : June 1, 2026 (Airs every Monday & Tuesday)

: June 1, 2026 (Airs every Monday & Tuesday) Cast : Lee Jae-wook, Shin Ye-eun, Hong Min-gi, Lee Soo-kyung, Kim Yoon-woo

: Lee Jae-wook, Shin Ye-eun, Hong Min-gi, Lee Soo-kyung, Kim Yoon-woo Where to Watch: Disney+

Plot: Based on the webtoon Endurance Doctor, this medical romance follows Do Ji-ui, an elite plastic surgeon conscripted into serving as a public health doctor on Pyeondong-do, a remote island village. Traumatized by the sea and out of his element, he finds an emotional anchor in Yook Ha-ri, a passionate native nurse hiding her own reasons for staying on the island.

2. Teach You A Lesson

Release Date : June 5, 2026

: June 5, 2026 Cast : Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, Pyo Ji-hoon (P.O)

: Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, Pyo Ji-hoon (P.O) Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Adapted from the webtoon Get Schooled (True Education), this gritty action-dramedy centers on Na Hwa-jin, the field leader for the Teachers’ Rights Protection Bureau. In a broken education system where violent delinquents and chaotic parents run unchecked, his government unit is legally authorized to use physical and psychological force to violently reset order in schools.

3. See You At Work Tomorrow!

Release Date : June 22, 2026 (Airs every Monday & Tuesday)

: June 22, 2026 (Airs every Monday & Tuesday) Cast : Seo In-guk, Park Ji-hyun, Kang Mi-na, Won Kyu-bin

: Seo In-guk, Park Ji-hyun, Kang Mi-na, Won Kyu-bin Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Adapted from the Kakao webtoon of the same name, See You at Work Tomorrow! is a workplace romance that follows Cha Ji-yoon, a deeply burnt-out employee who survives on the edge of resignation. Her corporate survival is pushed to the limit when a restructuring places her under Kang Si-woo, a rigid manager nicknamed the “3 NO Man” (No smiles, No people pleaser, No apologies).

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4. Agent Kim Reactivated

Release Date : June 26, 2026 (Airs every Friday & Saturday)

: June 26, 2026 (Airs every Friday & Saturday) Cast : So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook, Son Na-eun

: So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook, Son Na-eun Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Based on the action webtoon Manager Kim, the story of Agent Kim Reactivated follows a submissive, forgetful savings bank employee. When his daughter is abducted, his mundane facade drops, revealing that he is actually Codename 66, a highly lethal black-ops agent who will tear down Seoul’s criminal underground to get her back.

5. Notes from the Last Row

Release Date : June 26, 2026 (All episodes drop simultaneously)

: June 26, 2026 (All episodes drop simultaneously) Cast : Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Huh Joon-ho, Jin Kyung, Kim Yoon-jin

: Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Huh Joon-ho, Jin Kyung, Kim Yoon-jin Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Notes from the Last Row is a psychological thriller based on the Spanish play The Boy in the Last Row. Grumpy, washed-up literature professor Heo Mun-oh notices Lee Kang, a quiet engineering student sitting in the back row. After reviewing the student’s brilliant, highly provocative creative writing pieces, Mun-oh’s fascination turns into a dangerous, dark obsession.

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