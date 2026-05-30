The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues its sensational run at the box office and is now on the verge of surpassing three big Hollywood movies this weekend. One of them is a Steven Spielberg-helmed Jurassic Park classic, and two are comic book/superhero hits. The fashion sequel is winning hearts worldwide and will inch closer to the $700 million global mark. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After a strong performance in North America and the overseas markets, the fashion sequel has emerged as one of the year’s biggest success stories. It has enjoyed a strong word-of-mouth repeat viewership and broad appeal across multiple demographics, helping it maintain momentum well beyond its opening weeks.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has collected $203.4 million at the domestic box office so far, and the total is still counting. The movie is a bigger success at the international box office, and its collection stands at $408.0 million. Adding the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at $611.4 million. It is on track to cross the $650 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $203.4 million

International – $408.0 million

Worldwide – $611.4 million

Set to beat The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Logan & Superman worldwide

According to the latest numbers, the fashion sequel is expected to beat three blockbusters at the worldwide box office this weekend. It would beat The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s $618.6 million this weekend as it is just $7 million away from that mark. With that, the film will achieve a significant milestone globally. After surpassing Steven Spielberg‘s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the fashion sequel will enter the all-time top 200 grossers worldwide.

It could also beat the global hauls of Logan and Superman this weekend. For the record, Superman collected $618.7 million worldwide at the box office, and another big superhero movie is Logan. Hugh Jackman‘s Logan is a critically and commercially successful hit, which collected $619.2 million worldwide. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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