Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 8: Only 45 Lakh Away From Hitting The Next Milestone Worldwide!

Dharma Productions’ latest musical romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, is beautifully sustaining its heartwarming charm at the ticket windows! Despite the IPL playoffs, the film is holding well at the box office. Vivek Soni‘s film, led by youth favorites Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is holding onto its core audience with an admirable grip.

Despite facing the massive, high-intensity distraction of the crucial IPL playoffs drawing millions to their television and digital screens, the romantic drama has crossed the 20 crore mark in India with its net collection in 8 days and is a whisker away from the 30 crore mark worldwide!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8

On the 8th day, the second Friday, May 29, Chand Mera Dil earned 1.21 crore at the box office over 2,655 shows, registering an occupancy of 13%. The film registered a very reliable, stable graph across national multiplexes.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office. (India Net Collection)

Day 1: 3.31 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 5.01 crore

Day 4: 2.25 crore

Day 5: 2.23 crore

Day 6: 2.01 crore

Day 7: 2.25 crore

Day 8: 1.25 crore

Total: 22.46 crore

Ready To Hit 2 Major Milestones

The film continues to enjoy loyalty among college students, youngsters, and Gen Z, whose passionate word-of-mouth is keeping evening and night showcases running at healthy capacities. In fact, with the second weekend, it will hit two major milestones at the box office – Firstly, it will cross the 30 crore mark worldwide, and secondly, it will surpass the lifetime collection of Lakshya‘s debut film, Kill, which earned 24.95 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 8 days.

India Net Collection: 22.46 crore

India Gross Collection: 26.5 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.05 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 29.55 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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