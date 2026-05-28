The language of love is ringing loud and clear at the box office, and the impact is visible at the ticket windows globally! While the mid-week slumps are generally brutal on modern relationship dramas, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil is treating the weekdays like a cakewalk. The fresh, electric chemistry between Lakshya and Ananya Panday has officially cast a spell on urban audiences, ensuring a steady stream of numbers for Dharma Productions.

Following a good hold on Monday and Tuesday, the film navigated its first Wednesday with equally good strength. The musical love story has held its ground like a champion. The film has comfortably surpassed the 25 crore mark at the worldwide box office with its gross collection.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, May 27, Chand Mera Dil earned 2.01 crore at the box office, with an occupancy of 18% over 4,138 shows. Instead of dropping off a cliff as the week progresses, Vivek Soni‘s romantic drama is registering calculated and impressive numbers every single day.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office. (India Net Collection)

Day 1: 3.31 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 5.01 crore

Day 4: 2.25 crore

Day 5: 2.23 crore

Day 6: 2.01 crore

Total: 18.96 crore

With the domestic net comfortably sitting at almost 19 crore, the film has grossed almost 2.9 crore overseas. The worldwide numbers of the film have officially crossed the 25 crore mark worldwide. The film stands at 25.27 crore gross worldwide.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 6 days.

India Net Collection: 18.96 crore

India Gross Collection: 22.37 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 2.9 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 25.27 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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