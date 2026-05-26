Suriya starrer Karuppu is a force to be reckoned with at the worldwide box office. With every passing day, the fantasy action drama is unlocking new milestones. It has now crossed the 250 crore milestone and is on track to beat Sarkar. But can RJ Balaji’s directorial enter the top 10 Tamil grossers of all time? Read the detailed analysis below.

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the latest update, Karuppu has accumulated 250.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 11 days. Suriya’s last highest-grosser was Singam 2, which earned 122.8 crore gross in its lifetime. Trisha Krishnan co-starrer has already made 104% higher earnings.

Around 182.6 crore gross comes from the domestic release, while the remaining 68 crore gross is from overseas circuits like North America, the UK, the UAE, among others. This is the first time Suriya has touched the 250 crore feat, so the milestone calls for a celebration!

RJ Balaji’s directorial will comfortably cross the worldwide lifetime of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar (253 crore) and Mersal (259 crore) today.

Can it enter the top 10 Tamil grossers worldwide?

Karuppu is already the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 worldwide. But it is yet to enter the top 10 Kollywood grossers of all time at the global box office. To secure a spot, the fantasy action drama will need to enter the 300 crore club and beat Varisu (300.98 crore).

The on-ground buzz is massive, and it is very well converting into footfalls. It isn’t going to slow down anytime soon, which means the 300 crore club will likely be achieved.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

2.0: 655.44 crore Leo: 607.66 crore Jailer: 605 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 482.70 crore The GOAT: 464.54 crore Vikram: 426 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 344.63 crore Amaran: 341.52 crore Varisu: 300.98 crores

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 11

India net: 154.75 crore

India gross: 182.6 crore

Overseas gross: 68 crore

Worldwide gross: 250.6 crore

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