Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has generated decent pre-release buzz on the ground level and, given the sequel factor, is likely to do well at the Indian box office. For Shahid, it seems to be the potential 100 crore net grosser, and if it manages to do so, he’ll witness a hike in the Koimoi Star Ranking, overtaking Ayushmann Khurrana. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

What is the current status of Shahid Kapoor in the Star Ranking?

Despite the potential, the box office run of Shahid Kapoor has been very inconsistent. Besides Padmaavat and Kabir Singh, the actor has no big money spinners in his kitty. As a result, his total stands at 500 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking, ranking him 17th. With things looking good for Cocktail 2, the actor hopes to see his points increase.

Shahid Kapoor has a chance to overtake Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is holding the 16th spot in the Star Ranking with 550 points. If a comparison is made between Ayushmann and Shahid Kapoor, the latter is lagging by just 50 points. If Cocktail 2 enters the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Shahid will be credited with 100 points, taking his tally to 600 points. So, if the upcoming Cocktail sequel does well and scores a century, Shahid can surpass Ayushmann to grab the 16th spot.

Here’s the breakdown of Shahid’s 500 points:

1 film in the 200 crore club (Kabir Singh) = 200 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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