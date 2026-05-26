Homi Adajania is reviving the Cocktail franchise with a brand-new cast. Shahid Kapoor will be leading the male cast, and Kriti Sanon is one of the two heroines. The 35-year-old Bollywood beauty has the opportunity to score her fifth 15 crore opener at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 potential!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The on-ground buzz is solid so far. The makers of the Cocktail sequel have released the teaser and three songs – Jab Talak, Mashooqaa, and Tujhko. All the promos received positive responses. Going by the current trends, Maddock Films’ production would easily score a double-digit debut at the Indian box office.

All eyes are now on the official trailer, which could amplify the buzz to all new heights. It is to be noted that the romantic comedy will arrive in a direct box office clash with Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. At the same time, Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer would also have to compete against Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Cocktail 2 could reach the 15 crore+ mark on its opening day if the response to the trailer is positive. Fingers crossed!

Where would it land among Kriti Sanon’s highest openers?

Cocktail 2 is confirmed to surpass the opening day collection of Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhediya, and Luka Chuppi. There are high chances that it would also comfortably surpass Crew. But all eyes are on whether it can beat Tere Ishk Mein and secure a spot in the top 5.

Check out Kriti Sanon’s highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush – 36 crore Dilwale – 21 crore Housefull 4 – 19.08 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 15.06 crore Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crore Crew – 10.21 crore Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crore Bhediya – 7.48 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crore Shehzada – 7 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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