Bollywood has witnessed successful films in 2026, but the overall run has been inconsistent so far. As of now, only three films have been successful at the Indian box office: Border 2, Dhurandhar 2, and Bhooth Bangla. The lack of consecutive successes has been a concern for Bollywood, which expects huge numbers in June with Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle carrying the potential to score big. Keep reading for a detailed report!

May 2026 turns into a washout for Bollywood

After Bhooth Bangla, no Hindi film has emerged successful. In May, six noteworthy films have been released in theaters so far, including Ek Din, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, Daadi Ki Shaadi, Aakhri Sawaal, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil, but none of them has performed well. The cumulative collection of these films is just around 100 crore net. With such a poor run, now all eyes are set on how June turns out to be.

Big hopes for June 2026

In June 2026, Bollwood has three big releases: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Cocktail 2, and Welcome To The Jungle, thus creating hopes of big collections at the Indian box office. Of these three, two films have the franchise’s brand value working in their favor, thus carrying significant box-office potential.

Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle are expected to score big

Coming to Cocktail 2, it stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Scheduled to release on June 19, it has generated decent buzz among young audiences and is targeting a good start at the Indian box office. With favorable word of mouth, the film could easily cross 100 crore and also reach the 150 crore milestone.

Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment of the highly popular Welcome franchise and, most importantly, brings back Akshay Kumar after the cult first installment. The excitement is already high, and it is expected to start its theatrical run on a high note. Considering the big star cast and the padding of the Welcome franchise, the film has the potential to score 250-300 crore.

400 crore+ month on the cards for Bollywood?

Besides the aforementioned two big sequels, noteworthy films like Bandar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past are releasing next month and could score well with favorable word of mouth. So, Bollywood can expect 400 crore+ net collection in the month of June, driven by Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Patriot Box Office (Closing Collection): Mammootty & Mohanlal Starrer Ends Its Poor Run With 74% Deficit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News