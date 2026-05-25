Pravin Tarde’s latest directorial, Deool Band 2, has concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend on a superb note. After a strong start, the film displayed strong momentum over the weekend, witnessing a big surge on Saturday and Sunday. With 15 crore+ coming in the first 4 days, it has already emerged as a winner at the Indian box office, becoming the fourth successful Marathi film of 2026.

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Marathi devotional drama opened at 2.45 crore, followed by 2.55 crore on day 2. On day 3, it jumped by 90.19% and scored a solid 4.85 crore. On day 4, it scored 5.9 crore, displaying a growth of 21.64%. Overall, it has earned 15.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 18.58 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.45 crore

Day 2 – 2.55 crore

Day 3 – 4.85 crore

Day 4 – 5.9 crore

Total – 15.75 crore

Becomes the 4th successful Marathi film of 2026

Deool Band 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 15.75 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 5.75 crore. Calculated further, it equals 57.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

By securing a plus verdict, Deool Band 2 has emerged as the fourth successful Marathi film of 2026, after Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, and Raja Shivaji.

Deeol Band 2 is the 3rd highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026

With 15.75 crore, Deool Band 2 has become the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026, overtaking Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore). Soon, it’ll grab the second spot by beating Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (25.05 crore).

Take a look at the top Marathi grossers of 2026:

Raja Shivaji – 101.4 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 25.05 crore Deool Band 2 – 15.75 crore (4 days) Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Super Duperr – 3.44 crore

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