Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, continues to enjoy a solid run at the Indian box office. After a fantastic first week, the film scored again during the second week. After staying below 8 crore on the second Friday, it picked up on Saturday and Sunday, scoring above 12 crore. In the meantime, it has scored close to the 150 crore mark in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed day 10 collection report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama did a business of 14.45 crore on day 10, the second Sunday. Compared to day 9’s 12.45 crore, it jumped by 16.06%. Overall, it has earned 148.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 175.28 crore gross. Today, on day 11, the film crossed the 150 crore net mark, thus becoming Suriya’s first-ever 150 crore net grosser.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Day 8 – 7.8 crore

Day 9 – 12.45 crore

Day 10 – 14.45 crore

Total – 148.55 crore

Targets an entry into Kollywood’s top 10 openers of all time

With an ongoing strong momentum, Karuppu has set its sights on entering the top 10 grossers of Kollywood at the Indian box office. To join the list, it must beat Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu (178.14 crore), which is 29.59 crore away. So, the Suriya starrer needs only 29.6 crore more to join all-time top 10 Kollywood grossers in India. The feat is expected to be achieved during the second week itself or the third weekend.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Jailer – 348.55 crore Leo – 341.04 crore Coolie – 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Vikram – 247.32 crore Amaran – 220.05 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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