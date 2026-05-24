Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, has exceeded expectations at the worldwide box office. After a strong start, it has maintained its momentum, minting solid numbers. Both in India and internationally, the film is enjoying a strong run, which helped score 200 crore globally in just 8 days. On the second Saturday, day 9, it picked up brilliantly, leading it to cross the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama grossed a solid 14.39 crore in India on day 9, the second Saturday, pushing the overall collection to 157.94 crore gross (133.85 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed 62.75 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at 220.69 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film will soon cross 250 crore and has a strong chance of entering the 300 crore club globally.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 133.85 crore

India gross – 157.94 crore

Overseas gross – 62.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 220.69 crore

Karuppu beats Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast

With 220.69 crore coming in 9 days, Karuppu has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast (218.69 crore gross). Today, on day 10, it will overtake another Vijay film, Master (225.88 crore gross). In the coming days, it will comfortably overtake biggies like Sarkar (237.26 crore gross) and Mersal (253.45 crore gross).

Unleashes two important milestones for Kollywood in 2026

Kollywood has seen successful films so far in 2026, but none has been a big money-spinner. With Karuppu, the industry has its first big money-spinner of the year. At the Indian box office, it became the first Tamil film of the year to enter the 100 crore club in net collections. Globally, it became the first Kollywood film of the year to score 100 and 200 crore.

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. It released in theaters on May 15. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore.

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