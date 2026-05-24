Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 66: Unbelievable 87.5% Jump On The 10th Saturday

It has been 10 weeks, but Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 refuses to quiet down! Just when we assumed that Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller would finally wrap up its legendary box office run, the film pulled off a stunt yet again on the 10th Saturday! We are talking about Day 66 here – a time when most films are already streaming on digital platforms or restricted to late-night single shows.

But for Ranveer Singh, the mission isn’t over. On its 10th Saturday, his spy thriller witnessed an unbelievable 87.5% jump in collections compared to the previous day. While the numbers might not be as explosive and as Ghatak as the previous weekends, it is still proving not to be Ghayal anymore!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 66

On the 66th day, the 10th Saturday, May 23, Dhurandhar 2 earned 30 lakh at the box office with only 236 shows across the country, registering an occupancy of 29%. Meanwhile, the film earned 13 lakh, with an occupancy of 21% for 213 shows. The film witnessed a growth of 87.5% in the last 24 hours!

Bringing 30 lakh on a 10th Saturday from just 236 shows across the nation is a superb pace. The phenomenal weekend turnaround is also clearly visible on BMS. On BookMyShow, the film registered a ticket sale of 8.17K on the 10th Saturday, as compared to 5.31K ticket sales on the 10th Friday.

The 10th Sunday is poised to witness yet another steady evening crowd, and Dhurandhar 2 is certainly making sure that its box office exit is as loud, stylish, and unforgettable as its historic opening week. Ranveer Singh has not only created history, but he is also turning into a living legend, setting records that would be unbeatable for a very long time in Indian Cinema!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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