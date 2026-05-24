Ayushmann Khurrana’s relationship comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is working its magic yet again, and the second weekend has brought in a wave of good news! Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy, which puts a modern spin on marital loyalty and chaotic urban romance, has pulled off a good jump at the box office on the second Saturday!

After holding its ground steadily during the working weekdays, the romantic comedy registered 83% jump on its second Saturday. With this weekend push, the multi-starrer entertainer has officially crossed the coveted 50 crore milestone globally.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, May 23, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has earned 3.13 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 83% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 1.71 crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Day 8: 1.71 crore

Day 9: 3.13 crore

Total: 38.59 crore

The film features a sparkling ensemble cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and has heavily benefited from family audiences and couples stepping out over the weekend.

Check out the highest-grossing films of the romantic genre at the box office (India Net Collection).

O Romeo: 83.35 crore (romantic action drama) Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 33.75 crore (romantic comedy) Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore (romantic drama) Chand Mera Dil: 7.46 crore (romantic drama) Ek Din: 4.3 crore (romantic drama) Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: 1.54 crore (romantic comedy)

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 38.59 crore

India Gross Collection: 45.53 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Budget recovery: 64.3%

Overseas Gross Collection: 6.95 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 52.48 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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